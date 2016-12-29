Local radio personality hit and killed by car

A local radio personality was hit and killed by a car Thursday night while walking across a road to get his mail.



The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says 76-year-old Ed Taylor died at the scene.



He worked for Bristol Broadcasting and was the voice of the Paducah Tilghman Athletics.



The accident happened on Reidland Road near the Reidland Clothing Company around 5:34 p.m.



The driver of the Jeep that hit Taylor was taken to Lourdes Hospital with minor injuries.



Investigators don't believe alcohol or drugs played a role.



The general manager for Bristol, Jamie Futrell, released a statement on the death of Ed Taylor.

"The entire Bristol Broadcasting family is grief stricken over the loss of Ed Taylor. Ed was a voice of radio for nearly 60 years. More than half of those years were spent as the voice of Paducah Tilghman High School sports. He was loved by many. It will not be the same without his legendary voice."