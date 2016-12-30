12/29 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Thursday, December 29th.

GIRLS:

Fulton County 53, Community Christian 23

Mayfield 51, Joppa-Maple Grove 37

Caldwell County 52, Hickman County 30

Caldwell County 39, Livingston Central 31

Corinth, MS 59, Hickman County 24

Mother McCauley, IL 55, Marshall County 39

Apollo 45, Hopkinsville 44

Murray 70, North Hardin 27

Hopkinsville 62, Clarksville NE 26

Calloway County 68, LaRue County 40

Carlisle County 49, Madisonville-NH 47

Crittenden County 64, Ballard Memorial 38

BOYS:

Caldwell County 67, Livingston Central 63 (3 OTs)

Ballard Memorial 75, Crittenden County 49

Carlisle County 58, Lyon County 53

Union City 68, University Heights 55

McCracken County 77, Hialeah, FL 44

Ballard 78, Calloway County 48

Paducah Tilghman 70, Caverna 55