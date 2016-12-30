12/29 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school scores from Thursday, December 29th.
GIRLS:
Fulton County 53, Community Christian 23
Mayfield 51, Joppa-Maple Grove 37
Caldwell County 52, Hickman County 30
Caldwell County 39, Livingston Central 31
Corinth, MS 59, Hickman County 24
Mother McCauley, IL 55, Marshall County 39
Apollo 45, Hopkinsville 44
Murray 70, North Hardin 27
Hopkinsville 62, Clarksville NE 26
Calloway County 68, LaRue County 40
Carlisle County 49, Madisonville-NH 47
Crittenden County 64, Ballard Memorial 38
BOYS:
Caldwell County 67, Livingston Central 63 (3 OTs)
Ballard Memorial 75, Crittenden County 49
Carlisle County 58, Lyon County 53
Union City 68, University Heights 55
McCracken County 77, Hialeah, FL 44
Ballard 78, Calloway County 48
Paducah Tilghman 70, Caverna 55
WPSD.com
WPSD Station
100 Television Lane
Paducah, KY 42003
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WPSD. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.