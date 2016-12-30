Missing 17-year-old found

UPDATE: Paducah police say Rivanna Woodall has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY: Paducah police are looking for a teen who went missing early Friday morning.



17-year-old Rivanna Woodall was last seen around 5:20 a.m. at her home in the 400 block of Hayes Avenue in Paducah.



She is 5'5", 250 pounds, with black hair that goes below the shoulder and brown eyes.



Rivanna was last seen wearing a purple jacket and blue jeans.



Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Paducah police at (270) 444-8550.