Missing 17-year-old found

A group of family and friends in Pulaski County, Illinois, is spending the July 4 holiday on the Ohio River. But, instead of celebrating, they’re searching for their missing loved one.More
The Massac County Sheriff's Department says that Melissa Harris was found and is safe.More
Family members are still searching for missing Karnak, Illinois man Michael “Shawn” Neill. But most days, they say they’re the only ones looking.More
UPDATE: Paducah police say a woman who was reported missing Wednesday has been found.More
Deputies are looking for Michael Shawn Neill of Karnak, Illinois. He was last heard from Sunday evening. His family says he was camping at Grand Chain Lodge located in Grand Chain, Illinois.More
