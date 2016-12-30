Local police to be on patrol during New Year's weekend

Make plans before heading out to your New Year's Eve celebrations. That's the advice from Kentucky State Police.



They are teaming up with law enforcement agencies across the state. Troopers will be conducting safety checkpoints, especially looking for drunk drivers.



Paducah Police Sergeant Kelly Drews asks if you see someone driving erratically, to pick up the phone and call 911.



Don't forget to also buckle your seat belt. Police in Kentucky and Illinois will be looking for unbuckled drivers and passengers during their patrols.