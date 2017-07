There was a fire at a fast-food restaurant in Cape Girardeau Friday morning.



The Cape Girardeau Fire Department was called to a fire at the Sonic Drive In at 1764 North Kingshighway around 6:38 a.m.



A small fire was in the fryer and ventilation system



Firefighters were able to put out the flames.



The fire suppression system the restaurant had kept the fire from growing and doing more damage.



The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damages.