Three teens injured after shotgun accidentally discharges twice

Three teenagers were injured when they were hit by buckshot Thursday evening.



The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says two 15-year-olds and one 16-year-old were preparing to go on a morning hunt on Friday.



One of the boys put a loaded semi-auto 12 gauge shotgun on the floor board of a car with the barrel pointed towards him.



Hunting clothes and gear had been placed on and around the shotgun.



He attempted to move the shotgun by the barrel and the gun discharged. Pellets hit the teen and caused major damage to the car door.



The other two teens then attempted to see why the gun discharged while standing with the barrel pointed towards them.



When the shotgun was moved again, it discharged a second time, causing pellets to hit the two teens.



All three were taken to an area hospital by family members.



Two of the teens were treated and released. The third teen was taken to an out of state hospital for serious injuries.