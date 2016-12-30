Sikeston police looking for man who broke into car wash

Sikeston police are looking for a man who broke into a car wash on Tuesday.



The Sikeston Department of Public Safety says on December 27 around 6:00 a.m. a man driving a light colored Ford F-150 drove up to Finley's Car Wash at 636 Greer Street.



A man, with facial hair and glasses, got out of the truck and broke into the car wash using a pry bar.



He was able to get away with an undetermined amount of money. He also caused thousands of dollars of damage to the business.



Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to call the Sikeston Department of Public Safety at (573) 471-4711.