Dem & GOP Lawmakers optimistic about new year

A spokesman for Matt Bevin says the Republican governor will skip the annual "political speaking" at the Fancy Farm picnic.
Kentucky officials have altered their proposal to change the state's Medicaid program that would save state taxpayers an estimated additional $27 million over the next five years while projecting an extra 9,000 people to lose coverage.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has ordered the voting rights restored for 284 Kentuckians pending a background check by the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.
The second-in-command of the Kentucky state Senate says he will resign from his leadership post.
A top Republican lawmaker says Kentucky settled a lawsuit against a major prescription painkiller manufacturer for "pennies on the dollar" to avoid an embarrassing conflict of interest for the state's Democratic attorney general.
A major credit-rating agency has put Illinois under review for a rating downgrade even if lawmakers override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a long-elusive budget deal.
A top House Democrat says lawmakers intend to attempt an override of a budget-package veto in that chamber Thursday.
A package of legislation aimed at ending a two-year Illinois budget standoff is heading back to the House.
The hard line suggests that more tests are being prepared as North Korea tries to perfect a nuclear missile capable of striking anywhere in the United States.
The Illinois House has adjourned without taking action on budget veto overrides that awaits it.
