Dem & GOP Lawmakers optimistic about new year

Western Kentucky lawmakers, both democratic and republican, pledge to work together in the legislative session beginning Tuesday. 2017 will be a historic year for the Kentucky House of Representatives. It’s controlled by republicans for the first time in 95 years. They claimed 64 out of 100 seats in November.

This means a lot of input from Western Kentucky going to Frankfort. Before a bill becomes law, it has to pass a committee. Because of the GOP’s super majority, they get to chair each committee. Three chairmen (Rep. Richard Heath, Rep. Kenny Imes, and Rep. Steven Rudy) are from our area.

Heath from Graves County is in charge of agriculture. “You think about people trying to get a message from the purchase area to Frankfort. We’re right here,” Heath said.

Democratic Representatives Will Coursey and Gerald Watkins are optimistic about 2017, although their party is now in the minority. They both say they have good relationships with their republican colleagues and believe they can still get things accomplished for their districts. “A lot of things the republicans are interested in, I’m interested in, too,” Watkins said. “Kentucky needs to be more business friendly. We need to revise the tax code,” he added.

The “new majority” will also mean things that haven’t made it out of committee before are more likely to become law. Rep. Heath believes charter schools in Kentucky, pro-life legislation, and tort reform will come up. “Now that I’m in the majority party, I can actually follow up and get some things done,” he said. Rep. Kenny Imes says this is the beginning of a new Kentucky.

I spoke with four law makers, two republicans and two democrats. All four pledge to work together in a bipartisan way to get things done.

Watkins says election night was a shock. He saw some of his most popular colleagues lose their bids for re-election. “People wanted change. They wanted their voice heard. They wanted a new direction nationally and in Kentucky,” Rep. Watkins added.

Although Watkins admitted democratic support isn’t needed to pass a law, he says it’s important to have bipartisan support to govern. Coursey told me “obviously, it would have been nice to keep our majority but it is it what it is.” He compared the GOP control of the house to a D-10 caterpillar, as in they can move on with or without democratic house support.

Rep. Kenny Imes is accustomed to be in the minority. The Murray republican was first elected in 1972. He says things will not as bipartisan as they’ve been in Frankfort in years past.

Reps. Coursey and Watkins tell me they cannot support right to work legislation or the prevailing wages initiative. They have 36 of 100 seats now.