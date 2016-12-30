Ed Taylor's radio family shares their memories

People across the community are remembering the voice of Paducah Tilghman Athletics, Ed Taylor on Friday night. Taylor worked for Bristol Broadcasting. This was his 38th season broadcasting the high school's sports.

McCracken County deputies say Taylor died last night after he was hit by a car while crossing Reidland Road to check his mail. The driver of the jeep that hit Taylor was taken to Lourdes Hospital with minor injuries. Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role.

"I was heartbroken, like I said it was just not at all anticipated," said Bristol Broadcasting General Manager Jamie Futrell.

Taylor started calling games in 1967, known for his honesty and passion.

"There was no question he was for Paducah Tilghman and you can tell it in the broadcast, but if they didn't play the way they should have been playing, he let you know that too," Futrell said.

Taylor was checking his mailbox after a long week in Louisville. His radio partner had just brought him home hours after their last game together.

"Low and behold he said 'Hey, I've got some things going on. I'll see you at the office in the morning' and I said 'Okay I'll see you in the morning,'" said radio personality Brett Larimer.

Larimer has been by Taylor's side for the last six years calling games.

"It's one of those things that kicks you in the gut, and tells you how precious life is. It's just sad, it really is sad," Larimer said.

He hopes to keep Taylor's memory alive by adopting his signature catch phrase.

"Thanks for your time this time and until next time so long everybody," Larimer said.

Funeral arrangements for Taylor are incomplete at this time. We'll let you know once a date is set.