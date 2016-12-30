Players, coaches remember local legend Ed Taylor

A typical Friday morning practice for the Paducah Tilghman Girls Basketball team, but this time, there was some sadness in the air. The girls are grieving the loss of family member Ed Taylor, their favorite game announcer.

On Thursday night, Taylor walked across the street to get his mail when he was hit and killed by car.

Basketball player, Brantarius Milliken, considered Taylor one of her best friends.

"He was just there for me," says Milliken. "He was the one who told me, 'Bran I want you to get 20 rebounds, I want you to get 25.' I'm like, 'whoa Mr. Ed, that's a lot.' He made me smile even when I was having a bad day."

Sophia Patterson says Taylor could make everyday a good day.

"I remember him always coming in the gym, always happy," says Sophia Patterson. "He would always walk up to me and Brantarius and give us big hugs."

Sophia's sister, Olivia Patterson, says when their mom couldn't make a game, she could still cheer on the team through the radio.

"Without his voice on the radio and all his hilarious moments, it just wont be the same," says Olivia Patterson.

Paducah Tilghman Girls Head Coach Steve Dreher says Taylor's love for the game was infectious.

"He epitomizes Tilghman sports and the Tilghman community," says Dreher. "He knew everyone, liked almost everyone."

Former Boys Head Basketball Coach Brad Stieg says Taylor was like a father to him.

"My father wasn't in my life," says Stieg. "He was someone who didn't have a lot of family. From our togetherness with him broadcasting our games, coaches shows and just being around each other all the time we just naturally became very close."

Stieg says Taylor is someone who will be missed by many.

A funeral date has not been set, yet. The girls basketball team says they will be there in full force to pay their respects.