Holidays can be difficult for those with substance abuse addictions

When you ring in the new year, how will you be celebrating? Some will be celebrating, others with substance abuse issues may be fighting temptation. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health 21.5 million people 12 and older battled substance abuse in 2014. This battle gets particularly difficult this time of year.

We generally celebrate the holidays with friends and loved ones. but others are spending their time here, to try and be a better man, eventually celebrate the holidays with their loved ones... but sober.

When it rings 2017, these men won’t be toasting, they’ll be playing ping pong., leaving their loved ones and children to celebrate without them.

Montie Streeval says, “for people who have family members who are like us and they don't understand us.”

Rodney McClure was selling and addicted to drugs and alcohol before he came to CenterPoint recovery center. Montie Streeval was in and out of jail because of his addiction. Both say it they never want to return to those low points.

McClure says, “I can go out and get high or drunk, sad, mad it don't matter I can find a reason.”

Streeval says, “It’s a feel good disease, it’s a disease that makes me take everything to extremes.”

McClure graduates from the program Tuesday. Even though he's almost completed the program, the holidays are still full of temptation, and he says he has to remember the people he hurt in the past to keep him sober in the future

McClure says, “because if not it takes me one second to forget it and I’m like ok i can go and if i get one in me no amount of love in the world will stop me.”

That’s why Streeval says the holidays can be so painful for someone in recovery. A time that's supposed to be joyful is a reminder of painful family memories, or maybe no memories at all.

Streeval says, “It brings up guilt and shame, and when I feel that guilt and shame I want to go and get high.”

Both men say they're on a better path now, and although it was a subject that was difficult to discuss, they hope they can help change someone’s life for the better in the New Year.

Streeval says, “anybody have family going through this or if they're going through it themselves there is help.”

If you think you or a loved one needs help , click here.