Michael Skakel may be headed back to prison after three years of freedom.

A divided Connecticut supreme court Friday reinstated Skakel's murder conviction.

In 2002, the Kennedy cousin was convicted in the 1975 killing of 15-year-old Martha Moxley.

In 2013, Skakel was awarded a new trial and freed on bond after a judge determined his defense attorney was constitutionally deficient.

Connecticut's high court rejected that finding Friday.