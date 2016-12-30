12/30 Prep Basketball Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, December 30th.

BOYS

Caldwell Hoops Classic

Christian County 84, Castle, IN 76 - FINAL

Mitchell, TN 57, Caldwell County 38 - FINAL

Crittenden County Classic

Carlisle County 57, Crittenden County 56 - FINAL

Lyon County 73, Ballard Memorial 53 - FINAL

Marlin Christmas Classic

Marshall County 46, Centennial, TN 37 - FINAL

Fulton City 50, Trigg County 39 - FINAL

GIRLS

1st Lady Warrior Classic

Mayfield 52, Fulton County 49 - FINAL

Mayfield 69, CCA 27 - FINAL

Caldwell County Christmas Tournament

Caldwell County 56, Corinth, MS 53 - FINAL

Corinth, MS 72, Livingston Central 56 - FINAL

Linvingston Central 58, Hickman County 42 - FINAL

Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic

Murray 60, Bowling Green 50 - FINAL

