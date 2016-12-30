12/30 Prep Basketball Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Friday, December 30th.
BOYS
Caldwell Hoops Classic
Christian County 84, Castle, IN 76 - FINAL
Mitchell, TN 57, Caldwell County 38 - FINAL
Crittenden County Classic
Carlisle County 57, Crittenden County 56 - FINAL
Lyon County 73, Ballard Memorial 53 - FINAL
Marlin Christmas Classic
Marshall County 46, Centennial, TN 37 - FINAL
Fulton City 50, Trigg County 39 - FINAL
GIRLS
1st Lady Warrior Classic
Mayfield 52, Fulton County 49 - FINAL
Mayfield 69, CCA 27 - FINAL
Caldwell County Christmas Tournament
Caldwell County 56, Corinth, MS 53 - FINAL
Corinth, MS 72, Livingston Central 56 - FINAL
Linvingston Central 58, Hickman County 42 - FINAL
Murray Bank Lady Tiger Classic
Murray 60, Bowling Green 50 - FINAL
