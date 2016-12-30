Coaches, players remember Ed Taylor

Ed Taylor was the voice of Paducah Tilghman athletics for almost four decades. In that time, he garnered the respect and admiration of almost everyone he came across.

Taylor passed away following a tragic accident on Thursday night.

Upon hearing about the legendary broadcasters passing, former coaches and players shared their favorite memories from their interactions with Taylor.

Former Paducah Tilghman football coach, Mike Rogers met Taylor over a decade ago when he was the head coach at Graves County. During the offseason, Taylor would invite Rogers into the radio booth for Tilghman baseball games. This one particular moment happened when Taylor decided to go off topic.

"The game was pretty bad I think," Rogers said. "They had gone through several pitchers. It was over at St. Mary, and he made the comment, the game is so bad we will just talk about spring football. We probably talked for an inning, inning and a half. There was no mention of the baseball game. He might say, oh that is three outs and they are changing sides. But that was Mr. Ed. He was going to do what he wanted to do and say what he wanted to say at times. Love him or hated him, you always respected him for what he did and the effort he put forward for the youth, not only for Paducah Tilghman, but for western Kentucky."

