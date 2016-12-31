Sticking to your New Year's resolutions

With the new year, comes new resolutions. While some people will meet their goals for 2017, others will not. Before we kick off our resolutions for the new year, look at the past, with the acronym P-A-S-T.

P stands for plan. Be able to identify what your goal is and come up with the steps you need to take to be sure you reach it.

A is for arrange your environment. Want to wake up earlier but find yourself hitting snooze every morning? Put your alarm clock on the other side of the room so you will be forced to get up to turn it off.

S is for stick to one thing. If you can just focus on one goal, you are more likely to have success.

T - make it too easy to fail. Instead of trying to commit one hour of exercise every day, try something a little less life altering like five or ten minutes.

Losing weight is one of the top ten resolutions this year, according to Statistic Brain. However, nearly 25 percent of people who make resolutions, never stick to them.

Local 6's Mychaela Bruner met up with a trainer to show you how to keep your fitness New Year's resolutions.

Mario Johnson knows what it is like to feel defeated.

"I got up to 300 pounds, when I came to the gym the only thing I could do was two minutes on the treadmill and bicycle. I felt real bad because I was an athlete and in the military, but I let myself go," said Johnson.

He made a resolution and stuck to it.

"You only got one life, this is it. This is your audition, you don't get another one. This is it, take care of it," said Johnson.

Johnson is now a TFW, Training for Warriors, instructor at Energy Fitness helping others reach their goals.

"It's a process. It's a journey, everybody's process is different. Make that commitment to get out of bed and do what you can do. Then after that, you step your game up a little bit," said Johnson.

This is a step-up for mom of two Lori Hyde.

"I've been an active person, but not at this level and TFW really pushed me," said Hyde.

She is making her resolutions now, before the ball drops tonight.

"I just want to stay fit. I'm 48, nearing 50. I want to stay fit, healthy and I want to be an active mom," said Hyde.

Johnson says it is time to get back on track.

"Everybody wants to use the words New Year's resolutions, I'm under the mind set of everyday, you only get a new year once every 365 days, what about a new day every day. Make that commitment and dedication to yourself," said Johnson.

Experts recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity a week. However, everybody's body is different and determining which combination works best for you takes some planning.

It is a good idea to start by gathering some numbers. Measure your aerobic and muscular fitness levels, your flexibility and body composition.

Also, visit a doctor to make sure you don't have any unknown medical conditions.

As you put your plan together, think about what you want to achieve. Clear goals will help you evaluate your progress and stay motivated.

Your plan should include a mix of different activities. This will keep boredom at bay and help develop different parts of your body.

Make sure you have the right equipment. Be sure to choose shoes that are appropriate for the exercise you have in mind.

Find a buddy, a class, or a group. Energy fitness personal trainer director Anisa Cox says when someone is depending on you and striving for the same goals, this helps motivate you.

"If you're in a group that you're having fun, you're going to come back, you're not going to dread it," said Cox.