Man charged in murder of teen who advertised online

A Chicago man who couldn't pay for sex with a 16-year-old who advertised her services online has been charged with first-degree murder in the girl's death.



Cook County prosecutors say 32-year-old Antonio Rosales contacted Desiree Robinson through a website that hosts classified ads, including a section for adults.



Assistant State's Attorney Christina Dracopoulos says Rosales and Robinson met at a party in Markham, and later had sex in the man's truck. Rosales attempted to negotiate a free encounter.



Dracopoulos said Robinson refused his offer and insulted him. It was then that he punched her and strangled her as she tried to call for help. Her body was found on Christmas Eve.



Rosales, who was arrested Tuesday, is being held without bail. It wasn't immediately known if Rosales has legal representation.