35 dead, 40 injured in Istanbul nightclub attack

35 dead, 40 injured in Istanbul nightclub attack

Ambulances transport wounded people after a gun attack on Reina, a popular night club in Istanbul near by the Bosphorus, early morning in Istanbul, Turkey on Jan. 1, 2017. (Source: STR / EPA) Ambulances transport wounded people after a gun attack on Reina, a popular night club in Istanbul near by the Bosphorus, early morning in Istanbul, Turkey on Jan. 1, 2017. (Source: STR / EPA)
ISTANBUL (AP) -

Istanbul's governor says at least 35 people were killed in the attack at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations.
    
Vasip Sahin said some 40 other people were wounded in the assault in the early hours of Sunday.
    
Sahin said the incident was a "terror attack" without saying who may have carried it out.

