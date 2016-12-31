35 dead, 40 injured in Istanbul nightclub attack

Ambulances transport wounded people after a gun attack on Reina, a popular night club in Istanbul near by the Bosphorus, early morning in Istanbul, Turkey on Jan. 1, 2017. (Source: STR / EPA) ISTANBUL (AP) -
Istanbul's governor says at least 35 people were killed in the attack at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations.
Vasip Sahin said some 40 other people were wounded in the assault in the early hours of Sunday.
Sahin said the incident was a "terror attack" without saying who may have carried it out.
To read a more detailed report from NBC News, click here.