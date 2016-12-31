Two men arrested in theft of Calloway County UTV

Richard "Tony" Ward is currently in the Calloway County Jail.

Two men are facing charges of theft after a 2016 Polaris Ranger 900 was stolen from a local business.

Kentucky State Police say Adam F. Kennedy of Puryear, Tennessee and Richard "Tony" Ward of Marion, Illinois were both arrested and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking (Auto) over $10,000 (Class C Felony). Ward is in the Calloway County Jail. Kennedy is in custody in Tennessee on charges in that state.

The UTV was taken from the Henry Farmers Co-op in Murray, KY. It has been found.

KSP says more charges are expected in Tennessee, Illinois, and Missouri.