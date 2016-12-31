Guice, LSU defense overwhelm Louisville in Citrus Bowl

Sophomore running back Derrius Guice ran for 138 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown, and caught a scoring pass to help No. 19 LSU Tigers to a 29-9 victory over No. 15 Louisville in Saturday's Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl.



Guice, who stepped in for departed Leonard Fournette, consistently made explosive plays running the ball, as a receiver and a kickoff return man for the Tigers (8-4).



His performance was eclipsed only by the overpowering performance of the Tigers defense that completely shut down Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals. The Cardinals did not score a touchdown.



Jackson was sacked eight times, including a safety for an 8-yard loss late in the second quarter. Jackson completed just 10 of 27 passes for 153 yards while leading the rushing attack with 33 yards as the Cardinals (9-4) ended their season with three straight losses.

