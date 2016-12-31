SE Missouri routs Eastern Kentucky 81-48 in OVC opener

Denzel Mahoney and Jamaal Calvin scored 15 points apiece and Southeast Missouri routed Eastern Kentucky 81-48 in an Ohio Valley Conference opener on Saturday.



Mahoney and Calvin each made three 3-pointers as the Redhawks shot 13 of 24 (54 percent) from long range. Antonius Cleveland added 14 points for Southeast Missouri (6-10, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Jaylen Benton and Tahj Eaddy had 10 points apiece.



Nick Mayo and DeAndre Dishman each scored 12 points for Eastern Kentucky (7-9, 0-1). Asante Gist made all four of his free-throw attempts and had five assists, but was 0-of-12 shooting from the field.



The Redhawks led 30-23 at halftime and had a 20-point lead with 11 minutes left and cruised from there.



Southeast Missouri State has won consecutive game since snapping a seven-game skid. It was the lowest scoring output this season for the Colonels, who have lost five of six.

