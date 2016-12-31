Georgia Tech tops Kentucky 33-18 in TaxSlayer Bowl

Dedrick Mills ran for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, Justin Thomas scored in his final collegiate game and Georgia Tech beat Kentucky 33-18 in the TaxSlayer Bowl on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets (9-4) also got significant contributions from defense and special teams en route to their fourth consecutive victory.

Playing without running back Marcus Marshall, who decided to transfer after the regular-season finale, Tech turned to Mills to handle the workload. And the freshman from nearby Waycross, Georgia, delivered. He carried a career-high 31 times as the Yellow Jackets won back-to-back bowl games for the first time in more than a decade.

It wasn't totally a one-man show, though.

Senior P.J. Davis returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown on the game's opening drive, a horrible start for a Kentucky team that was making its first bowl appearance in six years. And fellow linebacker Terrell Lewis blocked a punt late in the first half that set up a 52-yard field goal.

Thomas added a 21-yard touchdown run. And Harrison Butker made a career-best four field goals.

The Wildcats (7-6) looked like a team merely content with being in a bowl game. They couldn't slow down coach Paul Johnson's flexbone spread option and really struggled to get much going on the ground.

Kentucky's backfield duo of Stanley "Boom" Williams and Benny Snell combined for just 69 yards on the ground.

Still, the Wildcats had a shot in the final minutes. Quarterback Stephen Johnson scrambled for a 21-yard touchdown with 3:57 remaining and then connected with C.J. Conrad for the 2-point conversion to make it a one-score game.

But Thomas found Ricky Jeune wide open on a third-and-4 play near midfield for a 42-yard gain. Mills scored three plays later to seal Tech's victory.

