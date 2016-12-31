4 People Dead In A Plane Crash In Vienna, IL

Investigators confirm two men and two women died in a plane crash on New Year's Eve in Southern Illinois. Investigators said the wreckage in some woods in rural Johnson County is that of a Piper PA-28. National Transportation Safety Board Air Safety Investigator Ed Malinowski confirmed the plane is licensed to a person from Iowa.

"The first initial impact in the trees to where the main wreckage came to rest is about 150 feet in length and about a 35 degree heading," Malinowski said.

It was not an easy find for emergency workers unfamiliar with this terrain. Michael Yates, who lives nearby, trekked the brush in hopes of helping locate the crash.

"We started smelling some gas. We started searching around the brush and walked up and seen debris and stuff," Yates explained.

The impact killed all four people on board, two men and two women. Johnson County Coroner David Rockwell has identified two of the victims. Rockwell said as he identifies the two other people he'll also be contacting next of kin.

"We have an autopsy scheduled for 1 o'clock tomorrow (Monday) for the pilot. The person presumed to be the pilot. And then we're are going to probably autopsy the other three," Rockwell said.

As the investigation into the plane crash moves forward investigators will be looking at three factors. They'll be looking at the pilot's history, the plane's history and weather conditions from Saturday evening. The FAA, the air craft manufacturer, Piper, and the engine manufacturer, Lidcombe, will be on site Monday working to determine what brought the plan down half a mile from Yates home.

"Whenever I seen it, it was just an upset feeling. I didn't know more than what I had," said Yates.



Investigators expect to sift through the wreckage for at least the next three to four days. Malinowski expects to have a preliminary report of the crash on the NTSB website within the next week. A factual report could take up to a year to complete.