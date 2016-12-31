Butler leads UT Martin in OT over Morehead State 81-77

Matthew Butler had 31 points and scored a pair of baskets in the final minute of overtime to push UT Martin past Morehead State 81-77 on Saturday night.



Butler's jumper with 59 seconds left tied it at 77 and his basket with 8 seconds left gave the Skyhawks a 79-77 lead. Javier Martinez added two free throws in the final second to cap the scoring.



Jacolby Mobley added 23 points and Martinez finished with 17. UT Martin (11-6, 1-1 Ohio Valley) trailed for most of the second half before Mobley scored the final five points of the period to force overtime.



Jordan Walker led the Eagles (4-10, 0-1) with a career-high 26. The freshman had a trio of consecutive 3-pointers to give Morehead State its largest lead at 56-46 with 9:07 left in the second half.



Xavier Moon added 18 points and DeJuan Marrero scored 13 for Morehead State.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Twitter on Facebook by clicking here.