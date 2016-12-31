Rematch! Clemson, Alabama to play for title

Clemson gets its rematch with Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game.



Deshaun Watson accounted for 316 yards and three touchdowns, and the Tigers manhandled Ohio State 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday night.



Clemson (13-1) overpowered the Buckeyes (11-2) all night, shutting them out for the first time since 1993, a span of 295 games.



The Tigers held Ohio State to 208 yards to earn a spot in the title game on Jan. 9 in Tampa Bay.



Alabama beat Clemson 45-40 in last year's title game.

