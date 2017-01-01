3 men decapitated, 2 more slain in Acapulco over New Year's - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

3 men decapitated, 2 more slain in Acapulco over New Year's

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) -

At least five people were killed over the New Year's weekend in the Mexican resort city of Acapulco, including three men found decapitated in a central neighborhood.
    
The three severed heads were found Saturday on a residential street on the roof of a car, with the bodies inside. The killings were confirmed by a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
    
Elsewhere in the city, a police officer was slain by unknown gunmen while assisting at the scene of a traffic accident near the beach and a taxi driver was gunned down in his cab.
    
Another police officer was shot dead Sunday in Atoyac de Alvarez, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) from Acapulco.

