McMahon's decision to sit three seniors pays off

It was a bold decision Saturday for Murray State head coach Matt McMahon when he benched usual starters Bryce Jones and Damarcus Croaker.

And even though it was against one of the league favorites in the conference opener, the move paid off as both seniors combined for 46 points in the 92-83 win over Tennessee State.

“This can be tough,” McMahon said. “It can be tough for young people. I wanted them to just take a seat and relax and clear their minds and I thought both were fantastic. I though Gee (McGhee) was very good.”

Added Jones: "Honestly you know I've been shying away from my work. I've been wearing myself out and working so hard and I spoke to (former Murray State Racer and current women's assistant) Aubrey Reese yesterday before practice and he told me I can't shy away from like working hard, like don't stop. (Saturday) morning I got up very early like I had been doing over the summer time, got up around 5:30 a.m., and I just shot until it just felt right."

