Two children killed in Martin, TN house fire

An overnight fire killed two kids at a home in Martin, Tennessee.



Martin Mayor Randy Brundige confirmed the death of the kids.



We don't know their names or ages right now.



The Martin Fire chief says they first responded to the fire on Main Street around 9:30 p.m.



Fire crews spent several hours on scene dealing with smoke and hot spots.



The cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time.



This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes into the newsroom.