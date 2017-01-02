Six things to know - 1/2/17

Here are six things to know for today.



Two kids were killed in a house fire on Main Street in Martin, Tennessee. Mayor Randy Brundige says the kids were trapped in the upstairs of the house after the fire started. Fire crews were called to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night. The name of the victims have not been released.



Today, investigators will continue going through the wreckage of a plane crash in Johnson County, Illinois. Autopsies on the four victims are also expected to begin today. The Piper PA28 crashed on New Year's Eve. The county coroner says the impact killed two men and two women.



The Islamic State is claiming responsibility for the nightclub shooting that killed 39 people in Istanbul, Turkey. Police are still trying to track down the shooter. He was caught on security cameras. Eight people have been detained in connection to the terror attack, but it does not include the shooting suspect.



President Obama will meet with Democrats about how to prevent Republicans from repealing the Affordable Care Act. The meeting is expected to happen Wednesday. Obama is expected to give his last speech as president on Tuesday, January 10 in Chicago.



A competency hearing for the man convicted of killing nine church members in South Carolina will happen today. Dylann Roof had another psychiatric evaluation over the weekend. Roof faces life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.



An 18-year-old girl has been shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee. Police say the shooting happened on Danville Road where a group of people were standing. Witnesses say a white van drove by and two men started shooting into the crowd. Police have not released any details about the suspects.