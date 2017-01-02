Sikeston chief named public safety director by Missouri governor-elect

Governor Elect of Missouri Eric Greitens has named Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief Drew Juden as his Public Safety Director.



Greitens made the announcement at Zisser Tire in Ferguson.



The department says Captain Mike Williams has been appointed as the Interim Director of Public Safety while Juden makes his preparations to leave.



Williams says, “We are very proud of Director Juden, especially me. He has been a great leader and friend. It has been a great privilege working under him and he will be missed. I am so honored to be placed in the interim position of the Director of Public Safety”.



The city is also undergoing the process to fill the position.



The department says they are planning to give more information out on Tuesday.