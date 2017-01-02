New drop-off locations for sharps now in Murray

There are two new drop-off locations for sharps in Murray.



The Murray Calloway Endowment for Healthcare has partnered with Specific Waste Industries to provide public sharps drop-off locations in the community.



Many people use needles and syringes as part of their healthcare.



The two new drop-off locations will help make sure the sharps are properly disposed of.



The new drop-off locations are at the following addresses and are currently open to the public:



MCCH Emergency Department

803 Poplar Street

Murray, KY 42071

Murray North Fire Station

2075 US Highway 641 North

Murray, KY 42071



If you want more information on the program, you can call Keith Travis, with the Murray Calloway Endowment for Healthcare at 270-762-1908.