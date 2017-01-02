Two girls under the age of 10 confirmed dead in overnight house fire

The Martin, Tennessee Fire Department Chief has confirmed that two girls under the age of 10 died in an overnight fire.



Fire crews responded to a fire on Main Street around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.



Chief Jamie Summers says there were six people in the home when the fire started.



Four people, two adults and two children, were able to escape.



Two girls were trapped upstairs on the second floor.



Summers says they tried to get inside, but the fire was intense and they couldn't make entry. He also says the fire spread quickly.



The girls' bodies have been set out for autopsies.



The State Fire Marshal will gather more information on the fire Tuesday.



The cause of the fire and where it started are still under investigation. Summers says they have an idea of where it started and say it looks accidental.



Crews are monitoring the home for hot spots.