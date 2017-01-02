Reward offered in Graves County burglary

The Graves County Sheriff's Office says the victim of a recent burglary is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and recovery of the stolen items.

Deputies say it is believed that the burglary happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at a home on McNutt Road outside of Wingo. They say a Browning gun safe containing multiple firearms — some of which were family heirlooms — was taken in the burglary. Other personal items were taken as well.

If you have information about the burglary, you can call the sheriff's office at 270-247-4501 or detective Steve Halsell at 270-619-6310. The sheriff's office says you can remain anonymous if you prefer to.