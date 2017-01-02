Investigators recover plane in southern Illinois crash that killed 4

The National Transportation Safety Board, Johnson County Sheriff's Department and a recovery crew with AMF Aviation out of Clarksville, Tennessee, collected what's left of a Piper PA-28 airplane that crashed on New Years Eve.

Four people were killed in that crash.

Now that the plane has been recovered, investigators will take it to Nashville to examine it.

The lead investigator says crews are researching the weather at the time of the crash, the pilot, the plane itself, and witness interviews.

The NTSB says it believes the plane was traveling from Iowa to Nashville.

Investigators say the plane was carrying two men and two women. The sheriffs department says it could be another day or two before the victims autopsies are released.

The plane is registered to an owner in Pella, Iowa.