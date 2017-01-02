Memorial scheduled for Ed Taylor

A memorial is scheduled for local radio personality Ed Taylor, who died when he was hit by a car last week while he was crossing a road in McCracken County.

The memorial is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, in the Paducah Tilghman High School gymnasium. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Taylor worked for Bristol Broadcasting. This was the beloved game announcer's 38th season broadcasting as the voice of Paducah Tilghman Athletics.

McCracken County sheriff's deputies say Taylor died the night of Dec. 29 after he was hit by a car while crossing Reidland Road to check his mailbox.

The family asks all those who attend to wear blue in honor of Taylor's love for the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado.

Expression of sympathy may be made to Paducah Tilghman Athletics, 2400 Washington Street, Paducah, KY 42003.

The school's boys and girls basketball teams will also remember Taylor by holding a moment of silence before the boys' game at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 at St. Mary.