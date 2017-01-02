Investigators work to find cause of deadly New Year's Eve plane crash

The plane that crashed on New Year's Eve in southern Illinois, killing four people, has been recovered. Investigators in Johnson County will now try to determine what caused the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the Piper PA28 crashed at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in a rural area near Vienna.

The plane carried two men and two women, all of whom died. We are still waiting for the results of an autopsy to identify the victims.

The NTSB believes the plane was traveling from Iowa to Nashville. The plane's tail number shows it is registered to a man in Pella, Iowa. We're not releasing his name yet, because we can not confirm if he was on board.

On Monday, the wreckage was pulled from a wooded area about a half mile behind a field on East Crossroad Road.

The NTSB, Johnson County Sheriff's Department and a recovery crew with AMF Aviation out of Clarksville, Tennessee, collected what's left of the plane on Monday. Two hummers, a small crane, and trailers were used to pick up the wreckage. Investigators are taking the plane to Nashville to examine it.

"The three main things we will look at is the plane, which includes its weight-bearing capabilities; the pilot; and weather occurring at the time of the crash," said NTSB Air Safety Investigator Ed Malinowski, who is the lead investigator regarding the crash.

A field near the crash site has been used a lot by the Johnson County Sheriff's Department, NTSB, Illinois State Police and Vienna Fire Department. The man who owns the property, Tim Oliver, says it's been a hectic two days.

"I've had hundreds and hundreds of texts and calls about what's going on. It's pretty wild. It's something that doesn't happen every day," Oliver said.

There are no updates yet about what caused the crash. The NTSB says it could be days before crews finish that part of the investigation.

We have learned more about the plane itself Monday. The Piper PA28 is an arrow model built in 1969. The four-seater has retractable landing gear, comes with a 200-horsepower engine and a weight limit of 2,600 pounds.

The FAA says the crashed plane was certified in 2011. Its certification is not set to expire until 2020.