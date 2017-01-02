Firefighters say they did all they could to save girls who died in fire

A community is in mourning after the deaths of two girls. Family members say 8-year-old Abreanna Yarborough and her 7-year-old sister, Maliyah, died Sunday night when their home in Martin, Tennessee, caught fire.

Fire Chief Jamie Summers says they got the call around 9:30 p.m., and firefighters arrived in just minutes. They discovered the first floor was already engulfed, and the flames were quickly spreading to the roof.

Summers says six people were inside the home. Four of them were able to escape: two adults and two children. He says Abreanna and Maliyah were trapped on the second floor. Crews entered the home to save them, but Summers says the fire was too intense, making it impossible to reach the two young girls. They tried multiple times, but were unable to reach them. He says the main bulk of the fire was in the center of the house, where the stairs were.

Not only is the family grieving, but so are the firefighters. It was difficult for Summers to hold back tears as he gave details about the fatal house fire. He says this is not how they wanted to start the new year.

The family did have working smoke alarms. At this time, Summers says he believes the fire was an accident. They're continuing to investigate, but he says they have an idea of where the fire originated. However, he wouldn't release that information. Summers says they're meeting with the state fire marshal on Tuesday to go over the investigation.

The home is a total loss. Pastor Wayne Spencer from First United Pentecostal Church in Martin says the Morris family is now living at the church. Spencer says the church is collecting donations to help the family. You can drop them off at the church or mail a check to P.O. Box 152, Martin, TN.