Family member confirms names of plane crash victims

Chip Terpstra and Curt Turpstra owned Terpstra Masonry and C&C Aerial Applicators together in Iowa. Curt was killed in a Jackson County, Illinois, plane crash on Saturday.

We now know the names of four people who died in a weekend plane crash in southern Illinois. A family member of the pilot tells us he was one of the four who died.

Lauren Terpstra is the sister-in-law of the plane's pilot, Curt Terpstra, and says her brother in law was killed in the crash. She tells us the others who died were Krista Green, Jordan Linder and Jasmine Linder.

Terpstra says to her knowledge, the coroner has contacted all the victims' next of kin.

She says her brother-in-law co-owned Terpstra Masonry and C&C Aerial Applicators with her husband, Chip Terpstra. She says Curt was the crop dusting pilot for C&C Aerial Applicators.

"He was an amazing man who loved and lived life to the fullest," she says of her brother-in-law

The Piper PA28 airplane crashed at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in a rural area near Vienna in Johnson County, Illinois, according to investigators.

The National Transportation Safety Board, Johnson County Sheriff's Department and a recovery crew with AMF Aviation out of Clarksville, Tennessee, collected the wreckage Monday. Investigators are taking the plane to Nashville to examine it.