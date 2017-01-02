Southern Illinois plane crash site could have been overlooked

Johnson County, Illinois, Sheriff Charles Harner says the site of a deadly New Year's Eve plane crash is now clear. The wreckage was sent to Nashville to be laid out and assessed by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Tim Oliver gave rides to the crash site and led the way for recovery crew Monday. He owns property next to where it happened. You have to go across his property to find the wooded area were the crash happened. Oliver knows the area well, but he didn’t know what to expect when he arrived to the scene. “You could tell that it was a plane. But it was just very, it was wrecked really bad and mangled really bad,” he told me.

The densely wooded area meant sheriff’s deputies and other investigators had to maneuver the site in a Humvee. It’s so desolate that Oliver and Harner say it could have been months before the crash was discovered if no one had heard the sound from it. “It would have been out there for who knows, months, maybe. That's a remote area. Nobody travels back there and so, unless from the air you couldn't see it,” Oliver added.

He says its hard having something like a plane crash happen so close to home. “I'll think about it all the time,” he said. “Every time I drive by it, I'll think about it.”

The NTSB will assess the plane, the pilot’s history, and the weather at the time of the crash to draft a preliminary report. We expect that report in just a few days.

Four people were killed in the crash. The sister-in-law of the pilot confirmed the victim's names to Local 6 on Monday.