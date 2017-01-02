Deputies say mother, child injured in McCracken County wreck

A woman and her 1-year-old daughter were injured in a two-car wreck Monday afternoon in McCracken County, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies say 22-year-old Linda Mason of Paducah and her daughter, 1-year-old Sarah Beyer, were taken to a local hospital after the wreck that happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday in the 6700 block of Cairo Road in McCracken County. Deputies say their injuries were not incapacitating.

According to deputies, Mason was driving westbound when she slowed down because the vehicle in front of her was preparing to turn left. The driver of the car traveling behind her, driven by 22-year-old Anna Solomon of Paducah, tried to stop, but deputies say she wasn't able to because the road was slick from the rain. Solomon's car rear-ended Mason's car.

Deputies say responders with Mercy Regional EMS and the Concord Fire Department assisted at the scene.