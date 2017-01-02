Local Fraternal Order of Police lodge holding fundraiser for community programs

You can help a local lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police through a fundraiser going on through April 15.

The Jackson Purchase Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 15, says the fundraiser began Jan. 2. The lodge wants to let the public know that it will be conducting the fundraiser through phone solicitation. Members want you to know that callers will not ask you for any credit card or bank information as part of their fundraising calls.

The FOP lodge says your donations can be picked up by a courier for your convenience, or mailed to the lodge. Your donations are tax deductible, and the lodge says they will be used in its missions in the community, such as the Cops and Kids program. The donations will not be used for Lodge operations or administrative budgets.

To send a donation to the Jackson Purchase Fraternal Order of Police, mail it to:

ATTN: Cops and Kids

FOP Lodge #15

P.O. BOX 208

PADUCAH, KY 42003

If you have any questions about the fundraiser, you can email President Chris Bolton at cbolton@paducahky.gov.