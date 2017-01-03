Paducah teen arrested on attempted burglary charges

A Paducah teenager was arrested Monday night for allegedly trying to break into a gas station.



The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says deputies were called to a possible burglary in progress at the Superway Gas Station at 3209 Lone Oak Road around 10:47 p.m. Monday.



Deputies say 18-year-old Logan McKinney was spotted by the business owner, who lives nearby, using a pry bar to attempt to break into the back door of the business.



A deputy found McKinney running away with a metal pry bar in his hand, wearing dark clothing and a ski mask.



After a short chase and brief struggle, McKinney was arrested.



McKinney was charged with attempted burglary 3rd degree, possession of burglary tools, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief 3rd degree.