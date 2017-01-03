Police chase ends with car in river

A police chase ended with a car in a river Monday night.



The Princeton Police Department says just before midnight, officers tried to stop a car on West Main going the wrong way on a one way street.



When the officers put on their emergency lights, the car drove off.



Officers chased the car southbound on Cadiz Road at more than 90 miles per hour.



Cadiz Police Department officers put out a stinger at Bush Road and KY 139 and deflated the front tires.



The car continued south on KY 139 and went into Cadiz City Park. The car then drove into Little River.



The driver and a passenger were helped to shore by the officers.



Officers arrested 38-year-old Derek Summers of Woodlawn, Tennessee. He was charged with disregarding traffic control device, disregarding stop sign, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police.



A passenger in the car was not charged.