Rail crossing south of Clinton to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday

A road will be closed just outside Clinton, Kentucky on Tuesday and Wednesday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 780 will be closed at mile point 2.652 so that Canadian National can upgrade a rail crossing.



This is between Titsworth Road and Martin Road.



The road is expected to be closed at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday and reopened around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.



There will be no marked detour.