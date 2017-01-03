Hickory, KY man arrested after allegedly shooting at another person

A Hickory, Kentucky man was arrested on Monday after allegedly shooting a gun at another person.



The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says around 11:00 a.m. they got a call of a dispute between two people where shots were fired.



Deputies say the victim was traveling on Newsome Road, northwest of Kirksey, when he met 53-year-old Howard Kaler driving in the opposite direction.



Kaler allegedly pointed a rifle out of the driver's window and fired at the victim. He then drove away.



Kentucky State Police found his car in Graves County and arrested him.



Kaler is charged with wanton endangerment, discharging a firearm across a public road, and menacing. He was taken to the Calloway County Detention Center.