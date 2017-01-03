Six things to know - 1/3/17

Here are six things to know for today.



A police chase ended with a car in a river. Princeton police say Derek Summers was driving the wrong way on West Main just before midnight. Officers say Summers sped off when they tried to pull him over. Officers deflated Summer's tires and he drove into Little River. Charges Summers face include fleeing police.



The city of Carbondale starts its Meet the Mayor program today. You can talk to Mayor John "Mike" Henry and City Manager Gary Williams over coffee about issues impacting you. Today's meeting is happening at Harbaugh's starting at 8:00 a.m.



Brandi Harless will be sworn in as Paducah's mayor today. It will be at 4:00 p.m. New commissioner Sarah Stewart Holland and other current commissioners who were re-elected in November will also be sworn in.



The 115th Congress will be sworn in today. Republicans will continue to be in charge of both houses. Once President-elect Donald Trump takes office the Senate will be responsible for confirming Trump's cabinet picks.



At least five people are now confirmed dead after severe storms moved across the south Monday. Four of them died after what is believed to be a tornado touched down in Alabama. Another man died in Florida while trying to evacuate his home.



A section of KY 780 in Hickman County, Kentucky will be closed today. Canadian National Railroad crews will be updating a rail crossing at mile marker 2.652. The closure is expected to start at 8:00 a.m. and end Wednesday afternoon.