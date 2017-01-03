Portion of Cape Girardeau road closed for sewer repairs - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Portion of Cape Girardeau road closed for sewer repairs

Posted: Updated:
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo -

A portion of a street will be closed in Cape Girardeau starting Tuesday.

The city says Aquamsi Street will be closed from William Street to Fountain Street for sewer repairs.

Parts of Aquamsi will be open to local traffic open.

The road will be closed for about two to three weeks.

Powered by Frankly