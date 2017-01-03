Road closed at Hopkins/Caldwell County line as part of bridge project

A portion of a road at the Hopkins/Caldwell County line will be closed starting Tuesday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says KY 293/Providence-Princeton Road will be closed at the county line so that utility crews can move power lines.



The power lines need to be moved to prepare for construction of a new bridge over the Tradewater River.



If the water levels on the river are low enough, the contractor will keep the road closed and start demolition on the existing bridge immediately.



If not, the road will be reopened once the utility work is complete.



There will be a marked detour. The entire bridge replacement project is expected to be completed by October 17, 2017.