Kentucky legislature to convene Tuesday with GOP majority

The Kentucky House of Representatives is preparing to convene with a Republican majority for the first time in nearly 100 years.



Republicans won 64 out of the 100 seats in the November elections, taking them from a minority to a super majority. Republicans now control every state legislature in the south. In Kentucky, the GOP also has the state Senate and the governor's mansion.



The House is scheduled to convene at noon on Tuesday for the first day of a 30-day session. Members are expected to elect Republican Rep. Jeff Hoover of Jamestown as House Speaker, replacing former Democratic Speaker Greg Stumbo. Stumbo lost his re-election bid, ending his 36 year legislative career.



Hoover has promised to "manage expectations" and urged patience as the new majority begins their work.