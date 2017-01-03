Candlelight vigil planned for girls who died in house fire

A candlelight vigil is being held Wednesday night for the two girls who died in a house fire Sunday night.



Eight-year-old Abreanna Yarborough and her 7-year-old sister Maliyah were trapped upstairs when their Martin, Tennessee home caught fire.



Firefighters did everything they could to save the girls, but said the fire was too intense.



A candlelight vigil is being held for the two girls at Festival Park in Martin on Wednesday. It will start at 7:30 p.m.



Festival Park is located at 400 South Lindell Street.