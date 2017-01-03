MISSING: 76-year-old William "Virgil" Hargan

An elderly man who suffers from dementia has gone missing in southern Illinois.



The Massac County Sheriff's Department says 76-year-old William "Virgil" Hargan was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday in Metropolis before he went missing. His daughter, Tonya Stoll, tells us a gas station attendant in Antioch, Tennessee, believes Hargan stopped there to get gas and asked how far it was to southern Illinois. He has not been spotted since.



Virgil lives in rural Massac County and suffers from dementia.



Deputies believe he left Metropolis at some point and was in the Paducah area.



Virgil is 6 feet tall, 150 pounds with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue/green plaid shirt, loafers, blue jeans, and a red "Donald Trump" hat.



He drives a white 2010 Chevrolet Impala with Illinois license plate P587041.



Anyone who sees him is asked to call local law enforcement.